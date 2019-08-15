US: We expect a decent retail sales increase of 0.4% m/m - Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank point out that today's US retail sales could print a decent number and further note that consumption fundamentals still seem solid, with increasing employment, solid real wage growth and high consumer confidence.
Key quotes
"Private consumption is still the main growth driver in the US."
"That being said, the retail sales indicator is very volatile and prints negative from time to time despite consumption actually growing when looking at the bigger picture, so in that sense we would not be surprised if we get one bad print after some strong months."
"The numbers for manufacturing production will also be in focus given the difficulties for the sector amid the ongoing trade war with China. For the same reasons, we keep an eye on the release of the Empire PMI manufacturing."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1150 amid German recession fears
EUR/USD struggles to extend the bounce above the 1.1150 levels, as the German yield curve is at its flattest since 2008. German recession fears bolster the dovish ECB expectations, keeping a lid on the upside.
GBP/USD rises further above 1.2050 ahead of UK data
GBP/USD trades better bid above 1.2050 despite the Brexit pessimism. Opposition leader vows no-confidence vote, Brexit delay and re-election. All eyes on the July month Retail Sales from the US and the UK.
USD/JPY sits below 106.00 amid risk-off, potential inverse head-and-shoulders
USD/JPY seems trapped in a falling channel on the hourly chart. A breakout will likely pave the way for a rally to 106.94 – the neckline of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. However, falling Treasury yields amid mounting recession fears could cap the upside.
Gold: Strong near multi-year top amid upbeat safe-haven demand
With the fears of global economic slowdown acquiring the front seat of the market story, Gold takes the bids to $1521 heading into the European session on Thursday. Mixed signals from trade/political headlines also add to the safe-haven demand.
Forex Today: Falling Treasury yields still signal caution, UK/US Retail Sales in focus
The sentiment remains mixed. US equity futures saw relief recovery but Treasury yields extended the rout. 30-year T-yields dropped below 2% for the first time ever. Mounting recession fears loom.