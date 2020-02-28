US Vice President Pence: Risk coronavirus spread in the US remains low

Speaking in a Fox interview on Friday, US Vice-President and Head of the coronavirus task force Mike Pence downplayed the coronavirus risks in the US.
Pence said that the risk coronavirus spread in the US remains low.
On Thursday, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that the US has 60 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.
