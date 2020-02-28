US: UoM Consumer Confidence improves to 101 (final) in February from 99.8

- Consumer sentiment in US improves in February despite coronavirus.
- US Dollar Index stays in positive territory near 98.60.
The University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers revealed that the Index of Consumer Sentiment in February improved to 101 (preliminary) from 99.8 in January. This reading came in slightly higher than the previous estimate and the market expectation of 100.9.
Commenting on the survey's findings, "the coronavirus was mentioned by 8% of all consumers in February when describing the reasons for their economic expectations," noted Surveys of Consumers chief economist, Richard Curtin. "However, on Monday and Tuesday of this week, the last days of the February survey, 20% mentioned the coronavirus due to the steep drop in equity prices as well as the CDC warnings about the potential domestic threat of the virus."
USD stays resilient
Despite the fact that the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is at fresh all-time lows with a daily decline of more than 7%, the US Dollar Index is up 0.2% on the day at 98.59.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
