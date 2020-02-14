US: UoM Consumer Confidence improves to 100.9 in February from 99.8

Consumer Confidence in US continues to strengthen in February.

US Dollar Index continues to float above 99.

The University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers revealed that the Index of Consumer Sentiment in February improved to 100.9 (preliminary) from 99.8 in January. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 99.5.

Commenting on the data, "the early February gain was not uniform, however. Current personal finances as well as evaluations of the national economy each posted large gains, while consumers' views on buying conditions for household durables posted a significant loss," said Surveys of Consumers chief economist, Richard Curtin. "The overall balance still moved the Sentiment and Expectations Indexes higher."

DXY holds above 99

The US Dollar Index largely ignored the data and was last seen at 99.03, down 0.07% on the day.