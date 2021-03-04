US: Unit Labor Costs increase by 6% in Q4 vs. 6.7% expected

Unit Labor Costs in US rose less than expected in Q4.

US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains above 91.10 after the data.

Unit Labor Costs in the US' nonfarm business sector rose by 6% on yearly basis in the fourth quarter, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday. This reading came in lower than the flash estimate of 6.8% and missed the market expectation of 6.7%.

Further details of the publication showed that Nonfarm Productivity in the same period fell by 4.2%, compared to the market expectation of 4.7%.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a meaningful impact on the USD's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.25% on the day at 91.17.