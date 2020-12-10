US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says a lot of progress made on stimulus, S&P 500 rises

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that senators from both parties are making progress on stimulus talks and more meetings are scheduled for later on Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to speak later on.

The S&P 500 Index has returned to positive territory after trading lower earlier in the day.

Mnuchin has been one of the driving forces behind trying to achieve an accord. Last week, a group of Republicans and Democrats presented a relief package worth around $908 billion, yet it has yet to receive the blessing of senior leaders in the upper chamber.

Investors await another dose of support from the federal government once President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House.