China has agreed to put together very significant laws to follow through on its commitments and there will be additional tariff rollbacks in phase two of China trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered modestly from daily lows and was last down 1% on the day at 1.797%. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"Certain tech and cybersecurity issues will be in phase two of US-China trade deal."

"Phase one of China deal has very thorough enforceable mechanism."

"Huawei is not a chess piece in US-China relationship."

"Huawei is not part of the economic dialog with Beijing, will be negotiated separately."