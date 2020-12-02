US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Some action is better than nothing on more relief

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is responding to questions before the House Financial Services Committee in the second day of his testimony on Capitol Hill.

Key quotes

"I believe we are following the law with regard to the shutdown of the Federal Reserve's programs."

"The reading of the law is authoritative and we accept it."

"Some action is better than nothing on more relief."

"We will discuss the eviction moratorium deadline with the president."

"Would support additional aid to the motorcoach industry."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was virtually unchanged on the day at 3,662.