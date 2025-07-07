US Treasury Sec. Bessent: Will have several trade announcements in next 48 hours

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC on Monday that they are going to have several trade announcements in the next 48 hours.
Key takeaways
"I got a lot of new offers last night."
"Trade letters are pretty standard letters."
"Markets may be pricing economic fundamentals on possible rate cuts."
"It's natural for currencies to go up and down, not out of the ordinary."
"China's currency has also depreciated."
"Will meet with Chinese counterpart in next few weeks."
"There are things for us to do together if China wants to do it beyond trade."
Market reaction
These comments failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was up 0.45% on the day at 97.42.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
