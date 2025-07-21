US Treasury Sec. Bessent: Decrease in rates would unlock mortgage market

United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC on Monday that a decrease in interest rates would unlock the mortgage market, per Reuters.
Bessent added that they need to examine the entire Federal Reserve institution but refrained from commenting on a report that claimed he had advised US President Donald Trump not to fire Chairman Jerome Powell.
Regarding trade negotiations, Bessent noted that the European Union had become more engaged and said that they are going to continue talks with China in the near future.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index extends its daily decline on Monday and was last seen losing 0.42% on the day at 98.05.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1650 amid sustained US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD trades with moderate gains near 1.1650 in the European session on Monday. The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path and a US-EU trade deal keeps the US Dollar on the defensive, lending support to the pair, in the absence of top-tier economic data releases.
GBP/USD starts week on a bullish note, advances toward 1.3500
GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum and climbs toward 1.3500 on Monday after ending the previous week in negative territory. The imrpoving market mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand at the beginning of the week and helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold extends rally, closes in on $3,400
Following the previous week's choppy action, Gold turns north on Monday and advances toward $3,400. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the sharp decline seen in US Treasury bond yields and the broad-based USD weakness fuels XAU/USD's rally.
Five fundamentals for the week: Intense trade talks and ECB rate decision stand out Premium
Will trade tensions worsen? There is a risk of deterioration ahead of the August 1 deadline, especially in talks between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU). An interest rate decision in the old continent and several economic figures are also of interest.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.