US Treasury adds Swiss Franc back to its currency watch list - Bloomberg

The US Treasury on Monday added Swiss Franc (CHF) back to its currency watch list and urged Switzerland to adjust its macroeconomic policies to more forcefully support domestic economic activity, according to Bloomberg.

The Treasury report released Monday said:

Despite borrowing costs for the Swiss government being among the lowest in the world, fiscal policy remains underutilized, even within the constraints of Switzerland’s existing fiscal rules.

The Swiss Franc is currently trading at 0.9705 against the US dollar, having gained 0.2% on Monday. The Swiss currency is less than 1% away from the 15-month high of 0.9665 reached last week.