US Trade Rep. Greer: We are trying to work very quickly on trade negotiations

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said during the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday that they are currently in talks with about 50 countries about tariffs, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"Had several conversations with Japanese officials in past week."

"US President Donald Trump's administration wants more market access for agriculture

"Trump administration is open to ideas from other countries to achieve reciprocal trade."

"China made significant changes early in phase 1 trade deal, but did not comply in large part."

"Will work with India to address intellectual property, structural barriers to trade."

"Higher reciprocal tariffs will go into effect tomorrow."

"Many countries have said they won't retaliate, some have already lowered tariffs."

"China has not indicated that it wants to work towards reciprocity."

"Seeing distinct difference between China and other countries that are seeking to negotiate."

"Price challenge from Trump's tariffs will affect companies that are largely dependent on imports from China and Asia."

"Best way to have pricing certainty is to build products in the US."

"Reciprocal tariffs are generally lower in the western hemisphere."

"We are trying to limit imports driven by unfair trade practices while promoting US exports."

"There is no particular timeline on Trump's negotiations with other countries on tariffs."

"We are trying to work very quickly on trade negotiations."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these comments. At the time of press, the S&P 500 Index was up 3.8% on the day.