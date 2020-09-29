US: Trade deficit widens by $2.8 billion to $82.94 billion in August

Goods Trade Balance in the US declined to $83.94 billion in August.

US Dollar Index remains depressed near 94.00 after the data.

The United States' international trade deficit increased by $2.8 billion to $82.94 billion in August, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Tuesday.

"Exports of goods for August were $118.3 billion, $3.2 billion more than July exports," the publication read. "Imports of goods for August were $201.3 billion, $6.0 billion more than July imports."

Further details of the publication revealed that Wholesale Inventories rose by 0.5% to $637 billion.

Market reaction

These data don't seem to be having a significant impact on the USD's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.26% on the day at 94.02.