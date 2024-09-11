Since it is such a dominant topic this morning, there’s no point in completely ignoring the debate between the US presidential candidates. However, the effect on the currency market was minimal at best, Commerzbank’s Head of FX and Commodity Research Ulrich Leuchtmann notes.
The effect on the currency market is minimal at best
“As I write this, the US Dollar (USD) is trading no weaker than 0.2% against the G10 average than it was last night. And even this mini-reaction is more likely a consequence of the yen strength (see above) than USD-idiosyncratic. AUD and NZD lost similarly. Of course, it is not irrelevant who will be living in the White House from next year on.”
“However, it is becoming increasingly clear that it is not as easy as many had hoped: to take 2016 as a model. At the time, Trump's victory triggered USD strength. At the margin, this may also be the effect this time. However, in the event of a Trump victory, there would also be USD-negative risks: that he might this time (better prepared) significantly damage the Fed's independence, that he might damage the USD's dominance by wanting to impose it on other countries (instead of accepting that it is the result of uncoordinated decisions by countless traders and investors).”
“Even if we could already predict the outcome of the election today, it would be completely unclear what the appropriate USD reaction would be. And so, it is only logical that the market cannot agree on a clear reaction to today's debate.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will inflation data impact USD valuation? – LIVE Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release August Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday. Investors will scrutinize the inflation report to figure out whether there is a strong chance of a large Fed rate cut in September.
EUR/USD trades with moderate gains near 1.1050, US CPI awaited
EUR/USD is holding the bounce near 1.1050 in Wednesday's early European session. The pair draws support from the USD/JPY slump-driven US Dollar weakness. The further upside may be limited due to dovish ECB expectations. All eyes now turn to US CPI data.
GBP/USD reverses below 1.3100 after dismal UK data, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is easing below 1.3100 in European trading, unable to defend gains after the dismal UK data. The UK economy stagnated in July again while Industrial Production unexpectedly declined, weighing on the Pound Sterling. US CPI report is next in focus.
Gold rallies up to all-time-highs on Fed outlook, USD weakness
Gold cycles back up towards the top of its three-week range, trading just shy of $2,530 on Wednesday. The precious metal keeps oscillating as investors debate the size of the cut the Federal Reserve (Fed) will make to interest rates at its September 17-18 meeting.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Jittery markets fear the ECB, US inflation and more Premium
Is there still a chance? Investors hope for a 50-bps rate cut from the Fed but also fear a global recession is underway. The world's three largest economies, the US, China, and the eurozone, are set to rock global markets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.