US tariff revenues reached a record-high USD 12bn on 22 April; MTD, they are up 130% vs 2024 levels. At this pace, the increase in tariff revenue is likely to total a little less than 0.4% of GDP over a full year. If tariffs stay at current levels, revenues may move up a little, but there are two-sided risks, Standard Chartered's economists note.
Funding cup is one-third full
"The US collected record-high customs duties of USD 15bn for the first 16 business days of April (through 22 April), according to Treasury Department data; this is more than double the revenue collected over the same period last year. On 22 April alone the Treasury collected USD 11.7bn. Based on this, we estimate additional revenue from the tariffs implemented so far at an annualised rate just below 0.4% of GDP. USD 15bn is a non-negligible amount, but it is slightly below our recent estimated range and insufficient to offset the fiscal cost of the planned Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TJCA) extension."
"Moreover, there is a risk of a noticeable – and possibly persistent – pop in inflation, without generating enough revenues to pay for tax cuts and a flatter deficit path. This is the first glance we have had of the impact of the 2 April tariff announcement. So far, the data suggests higher revenue collection, but that the increment is not a game-changer for government funding."
"The Treasury publishes its receipts from customs and duties on a daily basis. The 16th business day of the month (22 April in both 2024 and 2025) typically sees the bulk of revenue collection. Whether we look at 5-day, 10-day or MTD averages, revenue collection seems to be running at 2.0-2.4 times the 2024 pace. The US collected c.USD 100bn in tariffs in 2024, so even if we use the top end of the 100-140% increase range, it may collect c.USD 140bn more this year. This implies an increase of just under 0.5% of GDP and represents a roughly 4.5% hike in the average tariff rate."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims some gains, recedes to 1.1350 Premium
Despite losing some upside momentium, EUR/USD keeps the firm tone around the mid-1.1300s on Thursday, buoyed by renewed US Dollar weakness as investors grappled with the continued stalemate in US–China trade negotiations.
GBP/USD puts the 1.3300 level to the test
GBP/USD hovers around the 1.3300 area on Thursday, supported by a broad rebound in risk-sensitive assets, renewed weakness in the Greenback and lingering uncertainty over US–China trade talks.
Gold sticks to the bullish stance near $3,330
On Thursday, gold regained lost ground after two consecutive days of declines, with XAU/USD climbing back toward $3,300 per troy ounce following an earlier rally to roughly $3,370. The metal drew safe-haven buying as renewed fears of a US–China trade flare-up weighed on broader markets.
Bitcoin Price corrects as increased profit-taking offsets positive market sentiment
Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a slight correction, trading around $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after rallying 8.55% so far this week. Institutional demand remained strong as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded an inflow of $916.91 million on Wednesday.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.