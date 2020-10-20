US stocks scale higher; S&P 500 holds above 3,450 with focus on stimulus talks

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • US stocks opened with strong gains amid hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus.
  • Fresh coronavirus jitters might keep a lid on the optimism and cap the upside.

Major US stock indices opened with strong gains on Tuesday and recovered a part of the previous day's sharp intraday pullback. Hopes that US lawmakers will reach an agreement on additional stimulus boosted investors' confidence, which, in turn, drove some flows towards perceived riskier assets, including equities.

The impasse over the next round of fiscal stimulus has been weighing on investor sentiment for months, especially the expiration of the CARES Act at the end of July. House Democrats have passed two additional relief bills that were rejected by the Republican-controlled Senate. The latest from House Democrats was worth $2.2 trillion, while the US President Donald Trump has increased his offer for an aid package of $1.8 trillion.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that the gap between the two sides was narrowing. Pelosi and the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are set to talk further this Tuesday, or a self-imposed deadline for a deal in principle to enable lawmakers to pass a plan ahead of the November 3 presidential election. Nevertheless, developments surrounding the US fiscal stimulus will continue to play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment.

Meanwhile, concerns that a steep rise in new coronavirus cases could lead to renewed lockdown measures and prove detrimental for the already fragile global economic recovery might keep a lid on any strong gains. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders amid the uncertain US political situation.

Technical levels to watch

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3457.5
Today Daily Change -0.50
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 3458
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3403.21
Daily SMA50 3406.86
Daily SMA100 3292.07
Daily SMA200 3122.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3505.5
Previous Daily Low 3455
Previous Weekly High 3548.25
Previous Weekly Low 3441
Previous Monthly High 3587
Previous Monthly Low 3209.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3474.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3486.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 3440.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 3422.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 3389.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 3490.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 3523.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 3541.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

