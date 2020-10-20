US stocks scale higher; S&P 500 holds above 3,450 with focus on stimulus talks

- US stocks opened with strong gains amid hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus.
- Fresh coronavirus jitters might keep a lid on the optimism and cap the upside.
Major US stock indices opened with strong gains on Tuesday and recovered a part of the previous day's sharp intraday pullback. Hopes that US lawmakers will reach an agreement on additional stimulus boosted investors' confidence, which, in turn, drove some flows towards perceived riskier assets, including equities.
The impasse over the next round of fiscal stimulus has been weighing on investor sentiment for months, especially the expiration of the CARES Act at the end of July. House Democrats have passed two additional relief bills that were rejected by the Republican-controlled Senate. The latest from House Democrats was worth $2.2 trillion, while the US President Donald Trump has increased his offer for an aid package of $1.8 trillion.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that the gap between the two sides was narrowing. Pelosi and the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are set to talk further this Tuesday, or a self-imposed deadline for a deal in principle to enable lawmakers to pass a plan ahead of the November 3 presidential election. Nevertheless, developments surrounding the US fiscal stimulus will continue to play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment.
Meanwhile, concerns that a steep rise in new coronavirus cases could lead to renewed lockdown measures and prove detrimental for the already fragile global economic recovery might keep a lid on any strong gains. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders amid the uncertain US political situation.
Technical levels to watch
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3457.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|3458
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3403.21
|Daily SMA50
|3406.86
|Daily SMA100
|3292.07
|Daily SMA200
|3122.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3505.5
|Previous Daily Low
|3455
|Previous Weekly High
|3548.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|3441
|Previous Monthly High
|3587
|Previous Monthly Low
|3209.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3474.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3486.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3440.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3422.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3389.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3490.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3523.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3541.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
