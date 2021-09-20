US Stocks Forecast: A bad sittuation just got worse, but bullish prospects on horizon

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost620.22 points, or 1.79%, to 33,964.66.
  • The S&P 500 dropped 75.28 points, or 1.70%, to 4,357.71.
  • Nasdaq Composite dropped 325.95 points, or 2.17%, to 14,718.02.

US stocks were already downbeat last week with renewed risk-off tone gripped the market following China’s disappointing Retail Sales and weaker Industrial Production that raised concerns about slowing economic growth. Strong US Retail Sales also bolstered prospects of early Fed tapering, a prospect that would eventually be seen to take away the punch bowl for Wall street. 

However, the cat amongst the pigeons at the start of the week was the Evergrande story moving its way to the front pages as a critical turning point looms this week. More on this here in an article published just ahead of Asia open on Monday: Evergrande: Risk-off tone for APAC, a USD win-win scenario, bad for AUD

Wall Street collapsed on Monday as fear of contagion from a potential collapse of China's Evergrande prompted a broad sell-off and sent investors fleeing equities for safety. Evergrande executives are working to salvage its business prospects, but the default scenario is balanced between bad and worse outcomes for which investors woke up to and smelled the coffee on Monday morning. 

A messy meltdown at worst or a managed collapse are feared. The less likely prospect of a bailout by Beijing can be hoped as a best-case scenario for financial markets. In this regard, markets are keeping a watchful eye for a deadline of an $83.5 million interest payment on one of its bonds that is due on Thursday. Overall, the company has $305 billion in liabilities.

Performers on the day

As for performers, the banking sub-index dropped sharply while US Treasury prices rose as worries about the possible default of Evergrande sank the broader market. The Nasdaq fell to its lowest level in about a month, and Microsoft Corp  Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc  Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc were among the biggest drags on the index as well as the S&P 500.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with economically sensitive groups like energy down the most. The S&P 500 is down heavily from its intra-day record high hit on Sept. 2 and is on track to snap a seven-month winning streak this month. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost620.22 points, or 1.79%, to 33,964.66. The S&P 500 dropped 75.28 points, or 1.70%, to 4,357.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 325.95 points, or 2.17%, to 14,718.02.

Bulls stand guard

Regardless of the Evergrande threat, the unknown is unlikely to derail the longest bull market in history and the bull's quest for higher highs into year-end. The odds of a formal tapering announcement by the Federal Reserve are very long in the wake of Evergrande and the underwhelming August Nonfarm Payrolls and Consumer Price Index reports.

Markets are not expecting anything of such until at least December this year, with actual tapering occurring between January and June 2022. So long as investors regard Evergrande as an isolated risk for China's local property market, the party can go on for longer.

Moreover, the US market would be regarded as a safer investment in any case which should encourage international flows into US stocks once the dust settles.

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 4352.35
Today Daily Change -78.85
Today Daily Change % -1.78
Today daily open 4431.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4497.99
Daily SMA50 4440.6
Daily SMA100 4332.08
Daily SMA200 4112.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4482.25
Previous Daily Low 4427.9
Previous Weekly High 4493.9
Previous Weekly Low 4427.9
Previous Monthly High 4545.05
Previous Monthly Low 4352.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4448.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4461.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 4411.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 4392.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 4357.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 4466.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 4501.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 4520.68

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

