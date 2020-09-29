Consumer confidence rose by the most in more than 17 years, as expectations of the economy improved, explained analysts at Wells Fargo. They point out confidence remains below its pre-virus level and continued improvement may hinge on additional stimulus.

Key Quotes:

“The consumer confidence index bounced an impressive 15.5 points to 101.8 in September. This marked the largest gain in 17 years. August’s print of a six-year low was also revised higher, leaving confidence in a better position than its April low.”

“Rebounding confidence continues to point to increased spending.”

“With confidence recently mostly driven by higher-income households, confidence may still hinge on additional household stimulus.”