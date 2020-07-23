US Senate Minority Leader Schumer: Republican coronavirus bill unsatisfactory

Republicans' coronavirus-response bill is "unserious and unsatisfactory," US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the Trump administration was focused on putting in $1 trillion in the next coronavirus bill and added that there could be a fifth relief bill.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was flat on the day at 3,276.