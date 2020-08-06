US Senate Majority Leader McConnell: Lawmakers will resolve their differences

The coronavirus bill needs liability protections for companies, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNBC on Thursday.

"Lawmakers are still at odds about how much coronavirus aid is appropriate," McConnell added. "Somehow lawmakers will resolve their differences, we do need to adjust extra unemployment aid amid coronavirus.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the USD's performance. As of writing, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.12% on the day at 92.92.