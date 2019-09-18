US Sec. of State Pompeo to meet with Saudi Crown Prince on Wednesday

According to Reuters, the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will be meeting with Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah on Wednesday to coordinate efforts to counter the Iranian aggression in the region.

Earlier today, reports suggested that the Saudi Defence Ministry will be holding a press conference today around 14:30 GMT to present the evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks on Saudi Aramco.

Meanwhile, following yesterday's deep correction, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate seems to have steadied near the $59 mark.