US Retail Sales rise 0.1% in May vs. 0.2% expected

- Retail Sales in the US rose less than expected in May.
- US Dollar Index retreated below 105.50 after the data.
Retail Sales in the United States rose 0.1% on a monthly basis in May to $703.1 billion. This reading followed the 0.2% decline recorded in April and came in slightly below the market expectation for an increase of 0.2%.
"Total sales for the March 2024 through May 2024 period were up 2.9% from the same period a year ago," the publication read. "Retail trade sales were up 0.2% from April 2024, and up 2.0% above last year."
Market reaction to US Retail Sales
The immediate reaction to this report caused the US Dollar to weaken against its rivals. The US Dollar Index retreated from daily highs after the data and was last seen flat on the day at 105.35.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.17%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|-0.15%
|0.31%
|-0.35%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|-0.26%
|0.24%
|-0.43%
|GBP
|-0.17%
|-0.08%
|-0.12%
|-0.07%
|-0.33%
|0.17%
|-0.52%
|JPY
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|0.12%
|0.04%
|-0.22%
|0.27%
|-0.43%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.25%
|0.19%
|-0.45%
|AUD
|0.15%
|0.26%
|0.33%
|0.22%
|0.25%
|0.48%
|-0.22%
|NZD
|-0.31%
|-0.24%
|-0.17%
|-0.27%
|-0.19%
|-0.48%
|-0.68%
|CHF
|0.35%
|0.43%
|0.52%
|0.43%
|0.45%
|0.22%
|0.68%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims its losses post-US Retail Sales, retests 1.0730
The offered bias in the Greenback gathers pace and prompts EUR/USD to pare earlier losses and revisit 1.0730 in the wake of the release of weaker-than-expected US Retail Sales for the month of May.
GBP/USD bounces off lows following US data
GBP/USD picks up some pace and partially trims daily losses on the back of the loss of momentum in the US Dollar, which was exacerbate by disheartening prints from US Retail Sales during last month.
Gold keeps the trade above $2,300 following US Retail Sales
Gold prices maintain their bearish stance in place just above the $2,300 mark per troy ounce against the backdrop of the marginal advance in the Greenback after US Retail Sales expanded less than estimated in May.
Is the Bitcoin price bottom here?
Bitcoin price is currently supported by the 1-day to 1-week UTXO Age Bands. On-chain data suggests that crowd FOMO is calming down, signaling a potential BTC price bottom.
Will SNB and BoE follow RBA's hold?
In a seventh consecutive hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintained interest rates at 4.35% – the highest since 2011. While inflation is easing, the RBA cautions it's slower than anticipated and remains elevated.