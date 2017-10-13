US: Retail sales for Sep 2017 were $483.9 billion, an increase of 1.6% from the previous month

US: Retail sales for Sep 2017 were $483.9 billion, an increase of 1.6% from the previous monthBy Eren Sengezer
"Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for September 2017 were $483.9 billion, an increase of 1.6 percent from the previous month, and 4.4 percent above September 2016," the U.S. Census Bureau announced on Friday.
Key highlights:
- Total sales for the July 2017 through September 2017 period were up 3.9 percent from the same period a year ago.
- The July 2017 to August 2017 percent change was revised from down 0.2 percent to down 0.1.
- Retail trade sales were up 1.7 percent from August 2017, and up 4.7 percent from last year.
- Gasoline Stations were up 11.4 percent from September 2016, while Building Materials and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers were up 10.7 percent from last year.
