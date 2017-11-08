US: Real average hourly earnings for all employees increased 0.2% from June to July

US: Real average hourly earnings for all employees increased 0.2% from June to JulyBy Eren Sengezer
"Real average hourly earnings for all employees increased 0.2 percent from June to July, seasonally adjusted," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday.
Key takeaways:
- This result stems from a 0.3-percent increase in average hourly earnings being partially offset by a 0.1-percent increase in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U)
- Real average weekly earnings increased 0.2 percent over the month due to the increase in real average hourly earnings combined with no change in the average workweek
- Real average hourly earnings increased 0.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from July 2016 to July 2017
- The increase in real average hourly earnings combined with a 0.3-percent increase in the average workweek resulted in a 1.1-percent increase in real average weekly earnings over this period.
