US: Private sector employment rises by 517K in March vs. 550K expected

- ADP Employment Change rose to 517K in March from 176K in February.
- US Dollar Index extends its sideways grind above 93.00.
Employment in the US' private sector increased by 517,000 in March, the monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute revealed on Wednesday. This reading fell short of the market expectation of 550,000. On a positive note, February's reading got revised up to 176,000 from 117,000.
Commenting on the data, "we saw marked improvement in March’s labor market data, reporting the strongest gain since
September 2020," noted Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Job growth in the service sector significantly outpaced its recent monthly average, led with notable increase by the leisure and hospitality industry."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.07% on the day at 93.23.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.17 after data, ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, but off the highs, as markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. US ADP NFP also fell short with 517K.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
Deliveroo fails to deliver for investors in IPO!
Deliveroo dumps on London debut, IPO fails to excite. Shares drop 30% before staging a modest recovery. Deliveroo fails to secure the backing of some institutional investors.