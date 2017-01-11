US: Private sector employment increased by 235,000 jobs from Sep to Oct - ADP

US: Private sector employment increased by 235,000 jobs from Sep to Oct - ADPBy Eren Sengezer
"Private sector employment increased by 235,000 jobs from September to October," the ADP announced on Wednesday.
Key takeaways:
- Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute: "The job market remains healthy and hiring bounced back with one of the best performances we’ve seen all year.”
- “Although the service providing sector was hard hit last month due to the weather, we saw significant growth in professional services, especially in the higher paid professional technical jobs."
- "Additionally, small businesses rebounded well from the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, posting very strong gains.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.