US President Trump: Would rather not have to use tariffs on China

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he “would rather not have to use tariffs on China.”
Trump further noted that he thinks can make a deal with China.
His comments came after he spoke to China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday.
Market reaction
Trump’s comments lift risk sentiment, propping up the higher-yielding Australian Dollar (AUD) against the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, AUD/USD is 0.27% higher on the day at 0.6301.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY turns south below 156.00 ahead of BoJ rate call
USD/JPY returns to the red below 156.00 on Friday, erasing early gains ahead of the key BoJ policy decision. The pair shrugs off hot Japan's core inflation. Trump-led risk-on mood fails to deter the safe-haven Japanese Yen, weighing on USD/JPY.
AUD/USD retakes 0.6300 amid Trump-led risk appetite
AUD/USD buyers re-attempt 0.6300 in Friday's Asian trading. US President Donald Trump said he would rather not have tariffs on China and lifted risk sentiment, boding well for the higher-yielding Aussie at the expense of the safe-havem US Dollar. The focus shifts to the top-tier US PMI data.
Gold eyes more upside as focus shifts to US PMI data
Gold price regains poise and gears up for another run higher early Friday after taking a breather on Thursday. Gold buyers flirt with three-month highs near $2,760, awaiting some clarity on US President Donald Trump’s trade policies and the S&P Global preliminary US business PMI data.
Bitcoin could resume rally as Trump signs executive order, calls US a Crypto and AI hub
Bitcoin trades near $103,000 on Thursday, following President Donald Trump's executive order to create a Presidential Working Group on digital assets. The group will also oversee the feasibility of the US creating a national digital asset stockpile.
Federal Reserve set for an extended pause
After 100bp of rate cuts the Fed has signalled it needs evidence of economic weakness and more subdued inflation prints to justify further policy loosening. President Trump’s low tax, light-touch regulation policies should be good news for growth.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.