US President Trump trade adviser: Australia 'killing aluminium market' in blow to tariff exemption hopes

US President Donald's trade adviser Peter Navarro said late Tuesday that Australia was "killing the aluminium market", the day after Trump signed executive orders for import tariffs on some metals. Australia hopes to secure exemptions to the new taxes on steel and aluminium.
Trump on Monday signed executive orders, which will see 25% taxes placed on imports of steel and aluminium to the United States from March 12.
Market reaction
At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is down 0.07% on the day to trade at 0.6292.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sits near two-week top; remains below 0.6300 ahead of US CPI
AUD/USD holds steady near a two-week high touched on Tuesday as traders now opt to wait for the release of the US consumer inflation figures before placing fresh directional bets. The divergent Fed-RBA expectations and escalating US-China trade tensions seem to cap the Aussie, though a weaker USD acts as a tailwind for the pair.
USD/JPY advances to 153.00 neighborhood amid Trump-related anxieties
USD/JPY climbs to a one-week high during the Asian session on Wednesday amid worries that Trump's no-exemption tariffs could endanger Japan's economic stability. However, bets that the BoJ will hike interest rates further could act as a tailwind for the JPY and cap the currency pair.
Gold price remains close to record high on trade war fears; awaits US CPI
Gold price consolidates below the $2,900 mark on Wednesday and now seems to have stalled the overnight pullback from the all-time peak. Concerns about a global trade war and geopolitical risks continue to underpin the safe-haven bullion amid a weaker USD.
Ethereum risks a decline to $2,200 as long-term holders increase selling pressure
Ethereum declined by 2% on Tuesday due to increased selling activity from long-term holders and a buy-the-dip strategy from whales.
Tariffs, what tariffs? Markets waver, as Trump’s tariff threats fail to dent market sentiment
Global stock markets brushed off tariff fears on Monday, however, as 25% levies on imports of steel and aluminum came into force late Monday night, which included steel and aluminum finished products, futures markets started to decline, and the S&P 500 along with the Eurostoxx 50 index are expected to open lower today as a tone of caution impacts financial markets.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.