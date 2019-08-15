US President Trump hasn't linked trade talks with Hong Kong problem – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, tweeted on Sunday, responding to the US President Trump’s latest tweet, offering to help resolve the Hong Kong problem.
“President Trump hasn't linked trade talks with Hong Kong problem. It won't work even if he does so. Trade war has dragged on to now, the US has no more economic levers to pressure China. If Beijing determines to intervene, it won't worry about US sanctioning Hong Kong.”
The US President Trump took to Twitter late-Wednesday, “I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a “tough business.” I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?.”
The positive impact of the latest Trump’s tariffs concessions on China faded as global recession fears took over amid US 2-year-10-year Treasury yield curve inversion and falling global yields. The USD/JPY pair struggles to extend the recovery, as the safe-haven Yen continues to benefit from broader market risk-aversion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: German recession fears could keep the EUR under pressure
EUR/USD looks south as the German yield curve is at its flattest since 2008. German recession fears could bolster the dovish ECB expectations, leading to a deeper drop in the common currency.
GBP/USD: UK political drama offers less action, focus on UK/US retail sales
GBP/USD remains on the back foot amid UK political pessimism. Opposition leader vows no-confidence vote, Brexit delay and re-election. All eyes on the July month Retail Sales from the US and the UK.
USD/JPY sits below 106.00 amid risk-off, potential inverse head-and-shoulders
USD/JPY seems trapped in a falling channel on the hourly chart. A breakout will likely pave the way for a rally to 106.94 – the neckline of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. However, falling Treasury yields amid mounting recession fears could cap the upside.
Gold: Strong near multi-year top amid upbeat safe-haven demand
With the fears of global economic slowdown acquiring the front seat of the market story, Gold takes the bids to $1521 heading into the European session on Thursday. Mixed signals from trade/political headlines also add to the safe-haven demand.
US Recession Fears: The five currencies to buy (and sell) – ranked
It has finally happened – The US 10-year Treasury bond yield is lower than the 2-year one – an inversion. History shows that when long-term lending is cheaper than for the short-term – a recession follows.