US President Trump hasn't linked trade talks with Hong Kong problem – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, tweeted on Sunday, responding to the US President Trump’s latest tweet, offering to help resolve the Hong Kong problem.

“President Trump hasn't linked trade talks with Hong Kong problem. It won't work even if he does so. Trade war has dragged on to now, the US has no more economic levers to pressure China. If Beijing determines to intervene, it won't worry about US sanctioning Hong Kong.”

The US President Trump took to Twitter late-Wednesday, “I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a “tough business.” I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?.”

The positive impact of the latest Trump’s tariffs concessions on China faded as global recession fears took over amid US 2-year-10-year Treasury yield curve inversion and falling global yields. The USD/JPY pair struggles to extend the recovery, as the safe-haven Yen continues to benefit from broader market risk-aversion.