US President Trump: Federal Reserve would benefit from reducing rates

In his latest post on the Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump called on the Federal Reserve (Fed) to lower interest rates, as tariffs are hurting the economy.
Key quotes
"The Fed would be MUCH better off CUTTING RATES as US tariffs start to transition (ease!) their way into the economy.”
“Do the right thing.”
“April 2nd is Liberation Day in America!!!"
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) loses 0.11% on the day, trading near 103.40, following Trump’s comments.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|-0.31%
|0.03%
|0.28%
|0.37%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|0.09%
|0.05%
|-0.19%
|0.11%
|0.38%
|0.45%
|-0.10%
|GBP
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.25%
|0.05%
|0.32%
|0.41%
|-0.15%
|JPY
|0.31%
|0.19%
|0.25%
|0.31%
|0.57%
|0.63%
|0.17%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.11%
|-0.05%
|-0.31%
|0.26%
|0.34%
|-0.22%
|AUD
|-0.28%
|-0.38%
|-0.32%
|-0.57%
|-0.26%
|0.08%
|-0.47%
|NZD
|-0.37%
|-0.45%
|-0.41%
|-0.63%
|-0.34%
|-0.08%
|-0.58%
|CHF
|0.19%
|0.10%
|0.15%
|-0.17%
|0.22%
|0.47%
|0.58%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
