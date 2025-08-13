US President Trump: Fed rates should be at 1%, second Putin meeting uncertain

Could bring up report of Russian hacking with Putin. Had a "good call", or a "very good call" with European leaders and Zelenskiy, "rate it a 10". Going to meet with Putin, then will call Zelenskiy and European leaders. Good chance will have a second meeting. Would like to do a second meeting with Putin almost immediately. If first meeting goes okay, we'll have a quick second meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy. There may not be a second meeting if I don't get the answers I want. Russia will face consequences if it doesn't end the war. Fed building could have been painted and fixed.The Fed should take down interest rates. We should at 1% interest rate.We should be three or four points lower.Interest rates are really just a paper calculation.List of nominees for Fed Chair is down to three or four names.We will name a new Fed Chair early.

President Trump commented that there will be (but also might not be) a second meeting between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin if he does (or doesn't) receive satisfactory concessions from Putin. Trump also shared his "paper calculation" that Fed interest rates should be at or near 1%. Donald Trump's math on the matter was not provided.

United States (US) President Donald Trump delivered his latest thoughts on his efforts to be the primary peace deal broker between Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday, and dipped back into the Federal Reserve (Fed) pool of usual statements to reiterate his own estimations of where interest rates should be.

