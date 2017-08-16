U.S. President Trump ends Manufacturing Council & Strategy Policy forum

U.S. President Trump ends Manufacturing Council & Strategy Policy forumBy Felipe Erazo
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced via Twitter that he's ending manufacturing council and strategy policy forum.
"Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!", he said.
In the FX space, US Dollar turned lower across the board, with USD/JPY falling to 110.50 and EUR/USD now pares earlier losses, currently at 1.1734.
