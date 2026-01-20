US President Donald Trump: We will be talking about Greenland in Davos

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will be talking about Greenland in Davos, Switzerland.

Key quotes

We will be talking about Greenland in Davos.



Putin has been invited to join board of peace.



I know who I want to be Fed chair.



NATO has been alerting Denmark about the Russian threat for 20 years.



I will impose a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes, and Macron will join the board of peace.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.15% lower on the day to trade at 98.90.