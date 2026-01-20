TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY ticks up to near 212.40 ahead of UK employment data

  • GBP/JPY ticks higher to near 212.40 amid weakness in the Japanese Yen.
  • The BoJ is expected to hold interest rates steady at 0.75% on Friday.
  • Investors await UK employment and inflation data.
GBP/JPY ticks up to near 212.40 ahead of UK employment data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The GBP/JPY pair edges higher to near 212.45 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday. The pair ticks up as the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms its peers, following the announcement of a snap election by Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi on Monday.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.19%-0.14%-0.06%-0.15%-0.35%-0.68%-0.17%
EUR0.19%0.05%0.13%0.06%-0.15%-0.49%0.02%
GBP0.14%-0.05%0.08%-0.01%-0.21%-0.53%-0.04%
JPY0.06%-0.13%-0.08%-0.08%-0.28%-0.62%-0.11%
CAD0.15%-0.06%0.01%0.08%-0.20%-0.53%-0.02%
AUD0.35%0.15%0.21%0.28%0.20%-0.33%0.20%
NZD0.68%0.49%0.53%0.62%0.53%0.33%0.50%
CHF0.17%-0.02%0.04%0.11%0.02%-0.20%-0.50%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Japan's PM Takaichi announced plans to dissolve parliament’s lower house on January 23, and called a snap election on February 8. On the fiscal policy front, Takaichi stated that his administration will put an end to “excessively tight fiscal policy” and vowed to suspend the consumption tax for two years.

Such a scenario will be inflationary for the Japanese economy and might call for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in the near term. This week, Japan’s central bank will announce its first monetary policy decision of the year on Friday, and is expected to hold interest rates steady at 0.75%. The BoJ is expected to keep the door open for further interest rate hikes.

Though the Pound Sterling (GBP) trades slightly higher against the JPY, the former is broadly underperforming ahead of the United Kingdom (UK) employment data for the three months ending in November. The labor market report is expected to show that the ILO Unemployment Rate dropped to 5% from 5.1% in three months in October, the highest level seen since October 2021.

Signs of improvement in job market conditions would weigh on bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) in the near term. This week, investors will also pay close attention to the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December, which will be published on Wednesday.

Economic Indicator

ILO Unemployment Rate (3M)

The ILO Unemployment Rate released by the UK Office for National Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. It is a leading indicator for the UK Economy. If the rate goes up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the UK labor market. As a result, a rise leads to a weakening of the UK economy. Generally, a decrease of the figure is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while an increase is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Jan 20, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 5%

Previous: 5.1%

Source: Office for National Statistics

The Unemployment Rate is the broadest indicator of Britain’s labor market. The figure is highlighted by the broad media, beyond the financial sector, giving the publication a more significant impact despite its late publication. It is released around six weeks after the month ends. While the Bank of England is tasked with maintaining price stability, there is a substantial inverse correlation between unemployment and inflation. A higher than expected figure tends to be GBP-bearish.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1650 on broad USD weakness

EUR/USD holds above 1.1650 on broad USD weakness

EUR/USD holds its ground and trades marginally higher on the day above 1.1650 after closing in positive territory on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will pay close attention to headlines on escalating EU-US tensions.

GBP/USD stays below 1.3450 after UK jobs data

GBP/USD stays below 1.3450 after UK jobs data

GBP/USD retreats slightly from session highs but hold comfortably above 1.3400 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 5.1% in the three months to November, compared to the market expectation of 5%.

Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $4,700

Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $4,700

Gold builds on Monday's impressive gains and trades at a new record-high above $4,700 early Tuesday. Escalating geopolitical tensions and growing fears of deepening trade conflicts, alongside the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, fuels XAU/USD's rally.

Pi Network rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network edges higher by 1% at press time on Tuesday, signaling a minor recovery after recording a fresh record low of $0.1502 on Monday. Mainnet holders have withdrawn over 4 million PI tokens from centralized exchanges supporting Pi Network over the last 24 hours.

When tariffs turn territorial and fast money smell blood in the water

When tariffs turn territorial and fast money smell blood in the water

No trader had a US move on Greenland pencilled into their 2026 playbook. This was not a scenario lurking in the footnotes of anyone’s macro outlook. Yet here we are, with tariffs being waved like a naval blockade and diplomacy suddenly trading at a volatility premium.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network (PI) edges higher by 1% at press time on Tuesday, signaling a minor recovery after recording a fresh record low of $0.1502 on Monday. Mainnet holders have withdrawn over 4 million PI tokens from centralized exchanges supporting Pi Network over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers