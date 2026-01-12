US President Donald Trump threatens 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

US President Donald Trump said that any country that does business with Iran will face a tariff rate of 25% on any business conducted with the United States, effective immediately, Reuters reported on Monday.

"Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 98.90, down 0.24% on the day.