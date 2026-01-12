TRENDING:
US President Donald Trump threatens 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

US President Donald Trump said that any country that does business with Iran will face a tariff rate of 25% on any business conducted with the United States, effective immediately, Reuters reported on Monday.

"Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 98.90, down 0.24% on the day. 

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

