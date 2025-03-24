US President Donald Trump teases tariff exemptions on “unavoidable” April 2 tariffs

United States (US) President Donald Trump has hit hyperspeed on his turnaround time on his own tariff threats on Monday. President Trump teased the potential for "a lot" of countries to get exemptions on his own planned tariffs that are slated to come into effect on April 2. The exact details of the Trump administration's planned tariff package remains eternally elusive, but that hasn't stopped President Trump from reiterating both his steadfast dedication to raise US government funding flows from taxing his own constituents, and also expressing a willingness to explore exemptions for any country willing to come to the table.

President Trump's new tariff comments come hot off the heels of his own comments made earlier on Monday. Donald Trump specifically highlighted Hyundai's recent announcement to invest heavily in automotive manufacturing within the US. The fact that Hyundai's planned investment is entirely earmarked for expanding the production of electric vehicles, an automotive class the Trump administration is actively trying to curtail, apparently didn't make it to the president's desk in time for his comments.

The EV production expansion by Hyundai will also likely draw ire from Donald Trump's pseudo-presidential running mate, Elon Musk, whose electric car company Tesla will face new competition pressures within the US market.

