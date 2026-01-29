US President Donald Trump, Schumer move towards deal to prevent US government shutdown

US President Donald Trump and Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer attempted to reach a possible agreement to negotiate new restrictions on federal immigration agents, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The source said that the Senate would split the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding into its own bill. This would allow the majority of the government to remain open while lawmakers continue to debate immigration policy under a short-term extension for the DHS. Nonetheless, some House conservatives have previously expressed opposition to altering the package already passed by the House.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is losing 0.29% on the day to trade at 96.06, at the press time.