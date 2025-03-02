US President Donald Trump says he will impose additional 10% tariff on China

US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that the US will impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting Tuesday, compounding the initial 10% rate that took effect last month.
Trump also said on Thursday that he intended to move forward with threatened 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, which are set to come into effect on March 4.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6215, up 0.15% on the day.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6200 on upbeat Chinese PMI data
The AUD/USD pair recovers some lost ground to near 0.6215, snapping the six-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Monday. The upbeat Chinese economic data provides some support to the pair.
EUR/USD: More Trump trade war and the ECB in the docket
After trading choppily for most of the week, the EUR/USD pair plummeted on Thursday, bottoming early Friday at 1.0379, its lowest in over two weeks. It got to bounce modestly from the level ahead of the close, settling at around 1.0400.
Gold: Bulls finally let go as key support fails
Gold turned south after setting a new all-time high to begin the week. Investors will remain focused on Trump tariff talks ahead of February US employment data. The technical outlook points to a bearish reversal in the near term.
Week ahead: NFP and ECB to steal the show
NFP take center stage amid DOGE layoffs. ECB decides monetary policy after CPI data. Canada jobs report and RBA minutes also on tap.
Weekly focus – Tariff fears are back on the agenda
While the timing of the EU measures remains still uncertain, Trump surprised markets on Thursday by signalling that the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be enacted when the one-month delay runs out next Tuesday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.