US President Donald Trump says he has completed a 'massive deal' with Japan

US President Donald Trump said early Wednesday that the United States (US) has a trade deal with Japan. Trump further stated that he just completed a massive deal with Japan, perhaps the largest deal ever made.
Key quotes
Japan will invest $550 billion into the United States.
Japan will pay reciprocal tariffs to the United States of 15%.
Japan will open its country to trade, including cars.
Market reaction
At the press time, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.17% on the day to trade at 146.88.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls need to clear 0.6600 soon
AUD/USD rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, moving to multi-day highs in the 0.6550-0.6560 band. The continuation of the rebound in the pair came on the back of another negative performance of the US Dollar, accompanied by steady trade concerns and extra Fed-White House tensions.
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1740 as risk appetite pressures Dollar, ECB in focus
EUR/USD remains above the 20-day Simple Moving Average of 1.1704, trading with gains of over 0.50% due to an improvement in risk appetite weighing on the US Dollar, even though fears that the European Union and the United States might fail to reach a deal before the August 1 deadline.
Gold advances north of $3,400, or five-week highs
Gold now accelerates its upside momentun and leaves behind the $3,400 mark per troy ounce to hit new five-week tops on Tuesday. The strong rebound in the precious metal comes in tandem with further retracement in the Greenback, while diminishing US yields across the curve and trade tensions also collaborate with the metal’s improvement.
Ethereum is 'heading higher' as demand outpaces supply: Bitwise
Ethereum trades near $3,700 on Tuesday but could continue its bullish run over the next year with a potential $20 billion buying pressure from crypto treasuries and exchange-traded funds, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.