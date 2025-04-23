US President Donald Trump says 25% tariff on cars from Canada could go higher

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a 25% tariff imposed on cars imported from Canada to the United States could go up, per Reuters.
Key quotes
When I put tariffs on Canada - they're paying 25 percent - but that could go up, in terms of cars.
All we're doing is we're saying.
We don’t want your cars … we want to make our own.
Working on a deal with Canada.
Warned that the existing 25% tariff on Canadian car imports could be raised.
Pushing his interest to bolster U.S. auto production and reduce dependence on foreign-made vehicles.
Market reaction
At the press time, the USD/CAD pair is down 0.05% on the day to trade at 1.3875.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
