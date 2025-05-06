US President Donald Trump: Don't know if it's necessary to renegotiate USMCA

United States (US) President Donald Trump hit the wires hard on Tuesday during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. President Trump noted that it may not be necessary to renegotiate the USMCA, the NAFTA renegotiation that Donald Trump himself oversaw during his first term.

In typical Trump fashion, the breadth and scope of the president's comments were much wider than US-Canada relations. They included comments about the US's ongoing spat with Houthi rebels that have ramped up attacks on civilian shipping targets in recent months.

Donald Trump also touched on China, noting that the Asian manufacturing and trade giant hasn't been playing ball on trade discussions so far, which flies in the face of comments from Donald Trump in recent weeks about active trade discussions that had been allegedly occurring with policymakers from China that the Trump administration refused to identify.

Key highlights