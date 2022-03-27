“I wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia,” US President Joe Biden followed up as he tried to de-escalate the tensions with Moscow after he previously said, “For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."
The White House also tried to placate tensions by saying in a statement, “The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change."
It’s worth noting that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also defends US President Biden by saying, “The goal of NATO is not regime change in Russia.”
Also read: Ukraine Pres' Zelenskyy: Ukraine to insist on sovereignty and territorial integrity with talks with Russia
FX reaction
Markets remain cautious despite Biden’s comments as the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.16% by the press time of early Monday morning in Asia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears move in on the 0.75 area, eyes on a significant correction
After moving up from a low of 0.7494, AUD/USD ended on Friday in the 0.75 area during markets that were mixed on Friday. AUD continues to benefit from being geographically far from Ukraine’s conflict and from higher global commodity prices.
EUR/USD: Bears eye a break of 1.0960s for prospects of fresh cycle lows
EUR/USD is starting out the week trapped between support and resistance but leans with a bearish bias within a strong bearish trend. There are prospects of a fresh cycle low in the coming days. The price is correcting the last bearish impulse and bears are moving in.
Gold looks to open positive around $1,960 amid risk-on impulse
Gold (XAU/USD) ended the last week on a flat note despite remaining subdued in the initial sessions. The precious metal slipped near a low of $1,910 last week but found responsive buying, which managed to push the gold prices higher and it closed almost fast.
Ethereum price could break past $3,500 as whale increase their holdings of the altcoin
Ethereum price could continue its uptrend, as analysts set a price target at $3,500. The top 10 Ethereum whales now hold 4.3% more of the altcoin's supply compared to 2021. Analysts have predicted a spike in Ethereum price over the weekend, as whales accumulate ETH.
Why the euro is not weaker is a mystery and a rather frightening one
Markets would really prefer to be more risk averse but who can stomach the returns on cash and fixed income assets when inflation is so high? The tension in the air can be cut with a knife. Morgan Stanley notes the sell off in Treasuries has resulted in “flattening the 5s30s curve to 14b p, a new low since 2007.”