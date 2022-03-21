US President Biden: Russia may be planning a cyber attack against US

US President Joe Biden crossed wires, via Reuters, late Monday while warning the CEOs to protect their companies against cyber attacks and invest in cybersecurity.
Additional comments
Putin's back is against the wall and he is talking about new false flags such as biological weapons.
That is a clear sign Putin is considering using both biological and chemical weapons.
FX reaction
The news adds to the Western hard stand against Russia and flagging of risk-off mood ahead. In a reaction, the Wall Street benchmarks closed in the red while Antipodeans remain pressured during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
