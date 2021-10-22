US Presi. Biden: Confident on getting a deal on key spending proposals

While speaking to CNN News on Friday, US President Joe Biden said. "I do think I'll get a deal" on key spending proposals.

Additional quotes

"It's all about compromise. You know, compromise has become a dirty word, but ... bipartisanship and compromise still have to be possible."

On whether he will be able to push such ambitious legislation across the finish line, Biden said, "everybody's been saying, well, 'that's crazy, you can't do it. If we can't eventually in this country, we're in deep trouble."

“The corporate tax rate won't rise.”

On the supply chain bottlenecks, he said, “may call in the national guard to drive trucks.”

“The US had made a commitment to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.”

US dollar remains on the defensive

The US dollar index posts small losses so far this Friday, under pressure by the resurgent risk-on flows, courtesy of the surprise China Evergrande payment.

The spot was last seen trading at 93.73, down 0.04% on the day.