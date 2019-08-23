US Pres. Trump: Who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?

Commenting on FOMC Chairman Powell's prepared remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium, "As usual, the Fed did nothing! It is incredible that they can “speak” without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly," US President Donald said.

"We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work “brilliantly” with both, and the US will do great," Trump tweeted out and questioned: "Who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?"

The US Dollar Index seems to be extending its daily slide on these remarks and was last down 0.2% on the day at 98.