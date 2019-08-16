US Pres. Trump to proceed with F-16 fighter jets sale to Taiwan - WaPo

The Washington Post (WaPo) is out with the latest headlines, citing that the US President Trump is likely to proceed with F-16 fighter jets sale to Taiwan.

This comes after China has made several calls to the US to avoid any arm sales to Taiwan.

This headline is likely to add the ongoing US-China trade escalation and bode ill for the higher-yielding risk assets.

However, as of writing, improved risk tones seem to be the dominant theme in the Asian session, as Treasury yields and US equity futures recover alongside broad-based US dollar strength.