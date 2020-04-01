US Pres. Trump threatens heavy price if Iran conducts 'sneak attack' – CNN

Amid the early Thursday morning in Asia, US President Donald Trump flashed stark warnings to Iran if it continues to sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq, as per CNN. The news relies on the US President’s tweet that the administration has information that "Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq." The news piece also mentioned, while relying on the US official, that the President's tweet, which the White House did not elaborate upon, comes as the US has picked up more intelligence in the last several days from an ongoing stream indicating that Iranian-backed militias inside Iraq are potentially planning an attack against US forces in the near future.
It should also be noted that the Republican leader reiterated his warnings for “two horrible weeks” due to coronavirus crisis while also saying to not know if China is honest about the corona.
Furthermore, President Trump said to meet with oil companies on Friday while signaling a truce between Russia and Saudi Arabia as saying, "I have confidence in both that they'll be able to work it out."
Market implications
The news helps WTI to extend its latest recovery moves to piece $21.00.
