US Pres. Trump threatened new tariffs, very unfriendly move - Global Times

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, said U.S. President Trump's latest remarks were likely to have a negative impact on trade negotiations.

"Two days before meeting President Xi, Trump claimed to have Plan B and threatened new tariffs. This is a very unfriendly move and will have a negative impact for sure," Xijin tweeted out.

Meanwhile, according to an article published in The Wall Street Journal, Chinese President Xi is planning to present President Trump with a set of terms for settling the trade dispute, including lifting the ban on the U.S. sales to Huawei Technologies.