US Pres. Trump names Robert O’Brien as next national security adviser

US President Trump on Wednesday announced that he selected Robert C. O’Brien, the State Department’s chief hostage negotiator, as the next national security adviser.

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor," Trump tweeted out.

"I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!"

There was no market reaction to this announcement and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was last down around 2% on the day at 1.767%.