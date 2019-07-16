US Pres. Trump: Long way to go with China on trade

U.S. President Donald Trump recently crossed the wires saying that they had a long way to go with China on trade and said that they could impose tariffs on another $325 billion worth of Chinese imports if they wanted to. "China is supposed to be buying U.S. Farm products, we’ll see if they do," Trump stated.

Major equity indexes in the U.S. seem to be reacting negatively to these remarks. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 0.2% and 0.3% on a daily basis while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was erasing 0.12% on the day.